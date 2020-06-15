Hindalco: Tiding well over Covid-led disruption with tight cost control

The strong performance of Hindalco's India business, despite lockdown and weak base metal prices, was a positive surprise in the March 2020 quarter (Q4). The performance of Hindalco, a global producer of aluminium and copper, was boosted by better-than-expected volumes and cost efficiencies that supported profitability of domestic operations.

Going forward, expectations of lower costs provide comfort on the company's outlook, while some rebound in global base metal prices led by economic recovery in China also bode well for the India operations.