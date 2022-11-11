JUST IN
Canada pension fund's Indian arm acquires Eastern Peripheral Expressway
A day before IPO, Inox Green mobilises Rs 333 crore from anchor investors
SC issues notice to SEBI on RIL plea on non-compliance of court order
Top headlines: Adani to build plants in SL, active Indian firms near 1.5 mn
Twitter bankruptcy possible if cash burn doesn't stop, Musk tells employees
Adani to build power plants in SL, challenge China in support for Modi
Active companies in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept
65% of passengers want cap on airfares, says LocalCircles survey
TCS plans to expand footprint in Illinois, create 1,200 jobs by end of 2024
Shriram Group merger gets NCLT nod; new entity to take birth by Nov-end
You are here: Home » Companies » News
A day before IPO, Inox Green mobilises Rs 333 crore from anchor investors
Business Standard

Canada pension fund's Indian arm acquires Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Deal for Rs 6,267 cr is the largest road acquisition under government's asset monetisation programme this year

Topics
Eastern Peripheral Expressway | acquisition | India road builders

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

EPE, Eastern Peripheral Expressway
Photo: wikipedia.com

Maple Highways, a dedicated India road investment platform of Canada-based pension fund CDPQ, said on Friday that it has completed the Rs 6,267-crore acquisition of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) encircling the National Capital Region (NCR).

The purchase of the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is the largest road transaction under the government's asset monetisation programme this year.

The 135-km, six-lane express highway has been in operation since 2018 and was designed to decongest Delhi of commercial traffic. It runs through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, down the eastern side of the NCR.

Maple Highways and CDPQ said they continue to explore opportunities that offer long-term shareholder value by sourcing mature toll road assets with established traffic, long residual lives and stable cash flows.

CDPQ is the second-largest institutional investor in infrastructure globally, with net assets of CAD 45 billion in its infrastructure portfolio, including in India.

The fund said India remains a strategically important market for CDPQ given the country’s long-term growth potential and infrastructure needs.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.