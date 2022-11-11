Canada pension fund's Indian arm acquires Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Maple Highways, a dedicated India road investment platform of Canada-based pension fund CDPQ, said on Friday that it has completed the Rs 6,267-crore of the (EPE) encircling the National Capital Region (NCR).

The purchase of the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) project from the (NHAI) is the largest road transaction under the government's asset monetisation programme this year.

The 135-km, six-lane express highway has been in operation since 2018 and was designed to decongest Delhi of commercial traffic. It runs through and Uttar Pradesh, down the eastern side of the NCR.

Maple Highways and said they continue to explore opportunities that offer long-term shareholder value by sourcing mature toll road assets with established traffic, long residual lives and stable cash flows.

is the second-largest institutional investor in infrastructure globally, with net assets of CAD 45 billion in its infrastructure portfolio, including in India.

The fund said India remains a strategically important market for given the country’s long-term growth potential and infrastructure needs.