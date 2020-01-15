Canada warms up to Indian start-ups, to help them expand operations

Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) and the City of Brampton have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CorpGini to aid that are looking to expand beyond India. The MoU will facilitate to collaborate with Canadian corporates and expand their operations in Canada.

CorpGini is owned by Pantomath Group and Z Nation Lab and aims to connect corporates to innovative start-ups and imbibe learnings from the latter. TBDC is a start-up incubator that offers advisory support to effectively start up their through a variety of tailored programmes.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Brampton’s Mayor Patrik Brown, who is interacting with more than a dozen across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

The Indian start-up ecosystem is one of the largest globally, with about 50,000 start-ups, growing at 12-15 per cent annually. India is also home to 31 unicorns (a valuation of more than $1 billion).

“The message we are trying to send is that Canada is open for business and our doors are wide open to Indian entrepreneurs. Our city has among the largest Asian communities in Canada. We met some investment fund managers and Indian start-ups, and I would love to see them succeed in Canada. We are confident that both Canadian corporates and Indian start-ups would gain with this collaboration,” said Mayor Brown.