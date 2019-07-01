Cannes 2019: What went wrong for India, especially after two good years?

Sometimes a simple, but effective idea can go a long way. The Cannes Ad Fest, which concluded a week ago, is replete with examples of communication that set just such an idea at the core and used technology and art to expand it, to bag the top honours.

But none of this came from Indian agencies, whose scorecard was the lowest in five years at 18 lions. The Indian contingent did manage to get the yellow metal on the final awards night, for a campaign by FCB for a school (Millennium National School) in the category of sustainable development goals. With just five silver and 12 bronze lions ...