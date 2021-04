Capacity expansion, new launches to drive growth for Rallis India

Led by strong showing in the exports segment, Rallis posted better than expected revenue performance in the March quarter. The international segment sales was up 75 per cent over the year ago quarter (24 per cent growth adjusted for lower base) on the back of volume gains across products.

For FY21, though the volume growth remained strong, revenue growth in the segment came in at just under 3 per cent due to a 40 per cent decline in prices of herbicide Metribuzin. Prices of the product in which the company has a 20 per cent global market share however have been improving over the last ...