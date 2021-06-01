Capgemini sets up 5G lab in Mumbai; its first in Asia and third globally

France-headquartered IT services major announced that it has set up a 5G lab in to accelerate the deployment of 5G solutions among its customer base. This is the third such lab from the company globally, the other two are in Paris and Portugal.

“5G adoption is still in the early days. This lab is primarily for our clients to understand the tech, innovate and experiment with us. It will be a great accelerator in the adoption of 5G among our client base,” said Monika Gupta,VP, Global 5G Engineering Lead,

Spread over 1,300 sq ft, Capgemini’s 5G Lab in is a state-of-the-art facility that offers an agile and collaborative environment, which leverages technologies on network, cloud, edge computing, hardware and software solutions, in compliance with local regulations. The Lab will support Capgemini’s global clients in 5G end-to-end transformation through three main offerings:

“Globally we have a team of 50 people working for the labs across geographies, the lab will have 20 people. From Capgemini this is a significant step and shows our commitment towards a technology adoption. We have invested significantly in these labs across the geographies,” added Gupta.

As part of their ongoing collaboration, Capgemini has deployed the 5G (standalone) Industry Connect solution from at its 5G Lab in Mumbai to enable industry innovation, experimentation and deployment of 5G and Edge technologies for clients across industries.

The multidisciplinary team of experts at the Lab will accompany and support organizations in their exploration of the latest use cases; experiencing new perspectives on how 5G is transforming their industry; and in helping them to build, monetize, and strategize what 5G brings next for their business, explained Gupta.

has deployed its Industry Connect solution at the 5G Lab. Ericsson Industry Connect is a plug and play, pre-packaged and pre-integrated dedicated network product with Ericsson pre-selected components. This solution can be deployed by industry customers requiring a fully private (i.e., on-premise) deployment for limited coverage areas, for example, in manufacturing or warehousing. In the 5G Lab, it will enable enterprises across different industry verticals like health, safety, manufacturing test out 5G use cases that can be applied by the industry.

Capgemini has a strong existing portfolio of use cases across industries and the 5G Lab offers live demos for some of those plus many more that are in development with global clients.