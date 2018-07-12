Capital efficiency, entrepreneur first will remain key tenets: Parag Dhol

Early-stage venture capital firm Inventus Capital, which backed bus booking site redBus, has made the first close of its third fund at Rs 2 billion. Managing Director PARAG DHOL tells Ranju Sarkar how many entrepreneurs whom it had backed earlier are investing in the fund.

How will the third fund be different from the first two funds in terms of ticket size and focus? We will invest in India centric companies. There’s no change in focus (why fix something that is not broken?). We will continue to invest in Series-A opportunities in Internet, mobile, software, IoT machine ...