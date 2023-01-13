JUST IN
Chevron, Exxon, TotalEnergies keen to invest in India: Hardeep Singh Puri
Carbon Resources says in 'open-ended discussion' for Khaitans' tea business

'Everything on the table' Abhishek Jalan of Carbon Resources about negotiations

Assam | Tea producers

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Jalan-owned Carbon Resources has covered a lot of ground in less than a financial quarter: from making a hostile bid for the country’s largest bulk tea producer, McLeod Russel India, to becoming a potential white knight.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:33 IST

