CARE Debt index improves by 33 bps in April on better asset quality

-
ALSO READ
CARE Ratings revises LVB's ratings from 'BB- ' to 'BB-' under credit watch
Credit quality of rated entities improved in Q3, says CARE
End of the plastic smile: Tectonic change is roiling credit card industry
Overall exposure of debt mutual funds to NBFCs below 10%: CARE Ratings
Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
-
Reflecting an improvement in the asset quality profile of rated entities, the reading on the CARE Debt Quality Index (CDQI) inched up sequentially by 33 basis points to 88.94 in April 2021 from 89.51 in March 2021.
CDQI denotes the quality of debt that can be interpreted over time and juxtaposed with other developments in the financial sector. The CDQI captures, on a scale of 100 (index value for the base year FY12), whether the quality of debt is improving or declining.
Intuitively an upward movement indicates improvement in quality of debt benchmarked against the base year, CARE Ratings said in a statement.
The improvement in April was supported by enhancements in higher rated debt instruments. As it is contemporary with minimum time lags, the health of the debt and credit markets is encapsulated on a near-real-time basis.
The dataset comprises 1,613 companies from CARE Ratings’ portfolio of 2,980 companies as of March 2012, rating agency said.
Currently, the volume of debt of the sample companies stands at Rs. 44.7 trillion in April 2021.
The dataset is revisited at regular intervals. It is replaced suitably with a new set of companies with a similar rating and an approximate volume of outstanding debt rated in case if an entity ceases to have a rating coverage.
The CDQI index rose to 89.51 in March 2021, 0.70 points more than March 2020 with a notable uptick witnessed in April 2020 on account of enhancements in rated debt of higher rated entities.
In June 2020 and December 2020, the gain in the CDQI index was supported by few ratings moving from default grade to non-default grade on improvement in the liquidity of these companies. During the last quarter of FY21, the index was largely range-bound, CARE said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU