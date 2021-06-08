Carlyle-led investment plan in PNB Housing unfair to stakeholders: SES

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing: Fundamentals need to catch up with the stock now, say analysts
Carlyle Group to acquire controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
PNB Housing surges 44% in 2 days on large capital infusion by Carlyle Group
PNB HFC raising up to Rs 4,000 cr in equity; Carlyle group among investors
-
The proposal by a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group to infuse Rs 4,000 crore in PNB Housing Finance is against the interest of public shareholders of the mortgage lender, parent company Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the government, a governance watchdog has said.
PNB Housing’s board approved last week approved preferential allotment of Rs 3,200 crore worth of shares and Rs 800 crore worth of warrants to Carlyle, Aditya Puri’s family investment vehicle Salisbury Investments, General Atlantic and Alpha Investments at Rs 390 per apiece. Puri is an advisor at the Carlyle Group and before that he was the managing director of HDFC Bank.
Shares of PNB Housing last closed at Rs 881 per share. The stock has nearly doubled following the Carlyle deal announcement.
Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), the watchdog, has recommended PNB Housing public shareholders to cast ‘against’ votes against the resolution on preferential allotment.
“On the face of it, SES finds this deal unfair to public shareholders of the company and shareholders of PNB. As controlling shareholder of the company, PNB has blown away the value,” it said in a note. “Presently, PNB Housing is bracketed as a public sector undertaking…PSUs historically for millions of reasons get valuations which are quite low compared to private sector peers across all sectors.”
The transaction will trigger an open offer as Carlyle will replace state-owned PNB as the controlling shareholder of PNB Housing.
The open offer to acquire 26 per cent shares from the public will be made at Rs 403 per share.
“The open offer is a mere formality given the present market price. It is highly unlikely that any shareholder would tender their shares,” SES said.
PNB holds a 33 per cent stake in PNB Housing. Carlyle, along with persons acting in concert (PAC), hold 32 per cent. Post the capital infusion, PNB’s holding will drop to 20 per cent, while Carlyle and PACs will increase to 50 per cent.
SES has questioned PNB’s decision to allow its stake slip below 26 per cent.
“Press release dated January 23, 2020 made a categorical statement that PNB will not dilute its stake in the company below 26 per cent and without any warning or explanation PNB is doing just the opposite,” SES has observed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU