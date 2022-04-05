Carlyle sells 2.78% stake in SBI Cards for Rs 2,229 cr

Private equity firm on Tuesday sold 2.78 per cent stake in & Payments Services for Rs 2,229.3 crore via block deals.

CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate firm of the Carlyle Group, sold a total of 26.17 million shares at Rs 852 apiece, shows data provided by the stock exchange. The names of the buyer weren't disclosed

Shares of ended 4.32 per cent lower at Rs 839. At the end of December 2021 quarter, Carlyle held 3.09 per cent stake in .

In 2017, Carlyle had acquired 26 percent stake in SBI Cards from the GE Group for around Rs 2,000 crore. The PE major divested 10 per cent stake in SBI Cards’ IPO in March 2020. Post-listing of SBI Cards, Carlyle has sold the remaining 16 stake through a number of tranches. In September 2021, it had sold 3.4 per cent stake for Rs 3,268 crore and in March 2021, it had sold 4 per cent for Rs 3,880 crore.

Shares of SBI Cards are down 12 per cent in the past one year, underperforming the benchmark Nifty which has gained 22 per cent.