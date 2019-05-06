Carmakers expect monsoon, festive sales to revive business in H2FY20

Automobile companies, which are going through a rough phase, have said the second half of the ongoing financial year could see better business. According to them, slowing sales are likely to get a boost by a good festive season on the back of a favourable monsoon and also from pre-buying ahead of the switch (from April 2020) to the stricter Bharat Stage-VI (from the present BS-IV) emission norms.

The latter has been a visible trend in the past two quarters, too. Prices of two-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles are set to rise 15-25 per cent. This will happen as firms pass ...