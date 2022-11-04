JUST IN
I am not in the race for market share, says SGIC's Anil Kumar Aggarwal
We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs
Switch Mobility aims to be in EV markets around the globe: CEO
Our Ebitda share from non-cigarette biz at 27%: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri
We expect more cyberattacks driven by nation-states: Microsoft's Tom Burt
Price hike is the last thing on our mind: Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra
India is becoming world's start-up capital: Microsoft India's Sangeeta Bavi
Balancing innovation and fair play needed: CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta
Rising rates may result in moderation in home sales growth: JLL India CEO
Financial results in H2FY23 will be better than first half: JSW Steel's Rao
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Mining & metal companies see reversal of fortune in September quarter
Business Standard

Cash to cloud: Meet Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India

Former SBI chief, Bhattacharya talks to Pavan Lall about her transformation to leading a software firm, work-life balance and why genius often borders on insanity

Topics
Arundhati Bhattacharya | State Bank of India YONO

Pavan Lall 

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India

Last year, when Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairperson of State Bank India (SBI), India’s largest bank, messaged a group of friends to say she was now the chief executive officer (CEO) of software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Salesforce India, they thought she was pranking them. It was, after all, the first of April.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arundhati Bhattacharya

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 23:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.