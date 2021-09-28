Cashbook raises $2.3mn in seed fund led by JAM, Better Tomorrow Ventures

-
Y Combinator-backed startup CashBook, has raised $2.3 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by prominent VCs JAM and Better Tomorrow Ventures. Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal and a host of other angel investors also participated in the round.
The funds raised through this round will be used to further enhance the product as well as to expand its pan-India reach.
Launched in August 2020 by Vivek and Ashutosh, CashBook helps small businesses track their income and expenses through their mobile app. In just one year, its adoption has grown very rapidly, clocking more than 1 million downloads.
Vivek Kumar, co-founder & CEO of CashBook, said, “Accounting and its related aspects are one of the early challenges faced by small businesses. I have experienced these pain points firsthand and understand the struggles faced by owners in managing accounts and other aspects of their business. It is imperative to keep track of income and expenditure at this stage and CashBook solves this. With CashBook, businesses can maintain a digital record and get better insights on their accounts as well.”.
Justin Mateen, Co-Founder, Tinder and Investor at JAM Fund said, “CashBook offers a simple and reliable solution for digital record keeping. With tens of millions of small businesses, the Indian market offers tremendous growth opportunities for CashBook. Glad to support the founder’s vision to accelerate the digital transformation of SMBs in India”
Talking about their participation in this funding round, Sheel Mohnot, Co-Founder, Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV) said, “We are always looking to back innovative FinTech startups solving everyday problems for users. Indian SMEs are rapidly going digital, and CashBook is empowering that transformation in record keeping today. That initial hook will pave the way for further digitization of operations for the small-scale economy, enabling the local businesses to compete and thrive better."
CashBook is a digital record-keeping app using which businesses can add entries, segregate records, and find overall balance instantly.
Although record keeping can be hard, messy, and complicated, it is still the best way to track business progress and accounts.
