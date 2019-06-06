Castrol bets on purpose-led advertising and cricket to engage with users

How does a 100-plus year old brand stay relevant, in the face of evolving technologies and consumer choices? That is the question that automotive lubricants brand Castrol, owned by British oil and gas multinational BP is grappling with, as it looks beyond traditional media narratives to tell a relevant story for the modern consumer.

The answer, use purpose-led campaigns to increase its sway on social media while becoming more aggressive with its sports sponsorships. Castrol is a sponsor for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and was also part of the recently concluded Indian Premier ...