CavinKare announces retail space foray under brand name of 'My Cavin's'

FMCG major will set up a dining and retail shop in Chennai for Rs 50 lakh, said the company on Sunday to mark the entry of its dairy brand in retail business.

The company said it plans scaling up the My Cavin’s brand with 150 outlets across regions by 2025. My Cavin’s will give consumers a blend of shopping and dining experience under one roof.

The Chennai outlet spreads across 1000 sq. ft and sells the company’s cold chain products like milkshake, lassi, paneer and curd.