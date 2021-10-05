CavinKare enters D2C space with Buds and Berries personal care brand

Chennai-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major on Tuesday announced its entry into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space through the launch of its first digital native brand, Buds and Berries, and listed its signature products exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.

The brand was entirely developed in-house. Commenting on this, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, chief executive officer and Director-FMCG, said, “In our digital-first and digital-only business unit strategy, the launch of Buds and Berries is really exciting for us, as it provides an opportunity for a company like ours to serve consumers directly and remain relevant into the future.”

“In addition to engaging and building Buds and Berries, we are also laser-focused on getting insights out of the journey of Buds and Berries to launch more digital-native brands across key categories of operations like personal care, professional care, foods, snacks, beverages & dairy to build a robust direct-to-consumer portfolio,” he said.

The company said it is confident of Buds and Berries entering the Rs 100-crore club in less than four years from now, and is optimistic about the D2C segment that will not only increase our global consumer base but also contribute immensely to our overall 2.0 growth strategy. Under CavinKare 2.0. the company has set a target of becoming a Rs 5,000 crore group in the next three to four years.

“With an innovative formulation, Buds and Berries brand is the result of more than 10 months of development, leveraging a combination of CavinKare’s R&D, insights and resources to meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences,” he said.

Inspired by the Garden Fresh concept, Buds and Berries will bring together handpicked ingredients from Garden like Bulgarian rose, Tangerine orange, Kiwi, Pistachio in each of its products to offer a luxurious sensorial experience. Priced within an affordable to mass premium range of Rs 150 to Rs. 650, Buds and Berries will straddle across key product categories like shampoo, hair mask, facewash, body wash and body lotion.

“We are glad to make the brand accessible to millions of Amazon Beauty customers across most pin codes in India, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our customers by delivering the largest beauty selection in India right at their doorsteps while upholding the tenets of safety and social distancing”, said Mrunmay Mehta, Head- Beauty, Grooming and Luxury Beauty, Amazon India.