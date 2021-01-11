CBDT rules out extension of deadline for filing audit reports by companies

-
The finance ministry has ruled out any further extension of the deadline of filing audit reports by companies. The statement of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) came after the Gujarat high court had directed the union finance ministry to look into the issue of extension of due dates for filing of the report.
CBDT in an order said,"all representations for further extension of the due date are hereby rejected."
It said the due dates of filing audit reports have already been extended thrice till January 15 this year.
"Thus, it is apparent that the government has not only considered representations of various stakeholders but also has been proactive in providing relaxation to the taxpayers by extending due dates regularly.
It said filing of tax returns and audit reports are essential part of the obligations of assessee and cannot be delayed indefinitely. "Many functions of the income tax department start only after filing of the returns by the assessee," it said.
Earlier, the Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants had approached the court for issuing a writ of mandamus to the finance ministry to ask the CBDT to extend the due date of filing audit report by January 31 this year due to the pandemic and orders and directives for workplaces from the union home ministry regarding work from home.
The businesses whose turnover or gross receipts exceeds Rs one crore in any previous year are required to file an audit report.
