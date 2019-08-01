CCD board to probe Siddhartha's transactions, plans to monetise assets

The board of Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday decided to probe the past financial transactions allegedly made by V G Siddhartha, apart from evaluating various options to deleverage the balance sheet.

A letter purportedly written by the founder chairman days before his death had said his team, auditors, and senior management were “totally unaware” of his personal financial transactions. Siddhartha’s body was found on Wednesday on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka, with police saying it appeared to be a case of suicide. “While the ...