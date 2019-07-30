CCD founder V G Siddhartha missing since Monday, massive search on

V G Siddhartha, the founder of India’s largest coffee chain, Café Coffee Day, went missing on Monday night en route to the coastal Karnataka city of Mangaluru, with a letter purportedly written by him showing he was under “tremendous pressure” from lenders.

A massive search operation involving teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police was launched to scour the waters under a bridge across the swollen Nethravathi river where the 60-year-old businessman was reportedly last seen, but didn’t yield any result.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, which operates the coffee chain outlets, dropped 20 per cent on Tuesday, eroding Rs 813 crore from its market valuation. The stock tumbled 19.99 per cent to Rs 154.05 — its 52-week low as well as its lower circuit limit — on the BSE.

The board of Coffee Day Enterprises met on Tuesday, seeking to calm investors. The board said it was assessing the situation in the wake of the disappearance of its founder and chairman, and formulating appropriate steps to ensure business operations were unaffected. It also for the first time admitted that Siddhartha had written a letter addressing the board about his ongoing predicaments regarding the liquidity crisis and alleged high-handedness of the income-tax department, among others. In that letter, Siddhartha had also taken full responsibility for the trouble faced by the group. The letter also detailed the assets of the group, though it remained conspicuously silent about the liabilities and his personal financial transactions.





Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru for Sakleshpur in Hassan district in a car on Monday afternoon, but on the way asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, the police said. On reaching the bridge, he alighted from the car and told his driver that he was going for a walk.

"He (Siddhartha) asked the driver to wait till his arrival. When he did not return even after two hours, the driver approached the police and lodged a missing complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Senthil Sasikant Senthil told PTI.



The I-T department, however, strongly refuted the allegations of harassment. It also cast doubts over Siddhartha’s signature used in the document. “The authenticity of the note is not known and the signature doesn't tally with VG Siddhartha's signature as available in the annual reports," the department said in a statement. The department also alleged that the I-T raids on a prominent political leader in Karnataka had led to unearthing of concealed financial transactions done by the group.

In his letter, Siddhartha had alleged that the company had faced a lot of harassment from the previous director general (DG) of income tax, who had attached Mindtree shares twice to scuttle its sale deal.

