CCEA gives in-principle nod to demerger, strategic disinvestment of NSP

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave an ‘in-principle’ approval to the demerger of Chhattisgarh-based Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) from National Minerals Development Corporation (NMDC) and strategic disinvestment of the demerged company (NSP) by selling the entire government stake in it to a strategic buyer.
The CCEA noted that the process of demerger and disinvestment would be initiated parallelly and disinvestment of the demerged company (NSP) is expected to be completed by September 2021.
With the approval, CCEA has amended its earlier decision taken in October, 2016 to disinvest NSP as a unit of NMDC.
After the meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said the proposal to demerge the NSP into a separate company before its disinvestment would allow NMDC to focus on its core activities of mining
After the demerger, NSP will become a separate company and the managements of NMDC and NSP will be accountable for their respective operations and financial performance.
Shareholders of NMDC will also be shareholders of the demerged company (NSP) in the proportion of their shareholding, Javdekar said.
After the demerger, investors will have better visibility of the operations and cash flows of NMDC and NSP separately, he said.
The demerger will also be tax neutral from the point of view of capital gains.
NSP is a 3 million tonne per annum (mta) integrated steel plant being set up by NMDC at Nagarnar in Bastar District of the state at a revised estimated cost of Rs 23,140 crore.
So far NMDC has invested Rs 17,186 crore on the project out of which Rs 16,662 crore is from NMDC's own funds and Rs 524 crore has been raised from the bond markets.
NMDC shares closed up 0.95 per cent at Rs 79.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
