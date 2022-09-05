JUST IN
CCI clears PayU's $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition after a year
Gautam Adani is searching for new group M&A chief, says report
Intense competition may shrink margins of gold loan firms, says S&P
Unacademy launches 50 new channels to democratise online education
RRVL goes on a shopping spree; aims to strengthen its FMCG play
Sembcorp Industries sells India unit to Tanweer Infra $1.47 billion
Amazon-Future Group row: Supreme Court to hear matter on September 19
Tata Motors rolls out India's first CNG-powered truck in M&HCV segment
NTPC to buy Avantha's Jhabua Power, its first acquisition under the IBC
OYO to bring onboard 600 new hotels, homes in South India by year-end
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Gautam Adani is searching for new group M&A chief, says report
Business Standard

CCI clears PayU's $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition after a year

BillDesk, founded in 2000, is an Indian success story and one of the leading payment businesses in the country

Topics
PayU | PayU India | CCI

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

PayU, Acquisitions, payments app
Earlier this year, the CCI issued a show cause notice to Prosus-backed PayU in a bid to ensure that the acquisition did not impact competition

After a year since PayU announced the acquisition of payment gateway provider BillDesk for $4.7 billion, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has finally allowed one of the largest deals in the fintech space.

The CCI confirmed this news through a tweet. It said: "Commission approves the 100 per cent of equity share capital of Indiaideas.com (BillDesk) by PayU Payments."

The antitrust watchdog had been scrutinising the deal since it was announced on August 31 last year; many industry players and competitors had expressed concern that the PayU-BillDesk merger could lead to a potential monopoly in the segment.

Earlier this year, the CCI issued a show cause notice to Prosus-backed PayU in a bid to ensure that the acquisition did not impact competition. The 30-page notice from the watchdog, sent at the end of July, sought a detailed explanation from PayU as to why a ‘Phase-II’ investigation into the proposed deal should not be launched.

A Phase-II investigation is a thorough exercise that can lead to remedies involving modifications in the deal structure to ensure the combined entity does not adversely affect competition in the market. As the nomenclature suggests, this is the stage after the Phase-I investigation, which leads to the CCI’s approval if it concludes that the transaction is not likely to cause an “appreciable adverse effect on competition”.

BillDesk, founded in 2000, is an Indian success story and one of the leading payment businesses in the country. The company -- founded by M N Srinivasu, Karthik Ganapathy, and Ajay Kaushal -- is the largest and oldest player in the B2B2C payment space, and also one which has been profitable.

“This acquisition (BillDesk) refocuses our strategy in India. If you look at the businesses of PayU and BillDesk, they are complementary. We believe that the digital payments segment will grow by a factor of 10 over the next few years. Payments and fintech is a core segment for Prosus and India remains our number 1 investment destination,” said Bob van Dijk, group CEO of Prosus at the time of the acquisition.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on PayU

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 21:50 IST

`
.