CCI clears SoftBank's $450-mn investment in food delivery firm Swiggy

-
ALSO READ
Zomato's Goyal takes a dig at Swiggy; Mumbai clarifies rules on delivery
Sick of dal-roti? Opt for delivery options that bring the restaurant home
Small towns outpace tier-1 cities for shopping as Covid pushes e-commerce
Swiggy begins vaccination drive for delivery partners, frontline staff
Swiggy expands Covid-19 related benefits for 150,000 delivery partners
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the investment by SoftBank Vision Fund II in food delivery giant Swiggy. On Monday, the anti-monopoly watchdog wrote that the Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of a certain stake in Bundl Technologies (Swiggy) by SVF II Songbird (SoftBank Group entity).
According to the sources, Japan’s SoftBank is investing $450 million in Bengaluru-based Swiggy at a $5.5 billion valuation. Last month, Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank had reached out to CCI for approval on this deal.
Industry sources said the funding is an extension of Swiggy’s $800-million round in April from investors led by Falcon Edge, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs. The investment took the company's valuation to $5 billion from $3.6 billion, according to the sources.
According to the sources, SoftBank could put more than $4 billion to work in India in 2021 in the technology sector. These include edtech, healthtech, e-commerce, B2B marketplaces and software-as-a-service (SaaS). The investments will come from SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, which has an investment outlay of up to $30 billion for the current calendar year.
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 has made big bets in India this year. E-commerce company Flipkart Group has raised $3.6 billion in funding in a round led by international groups that included Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global. This year banking technology start-up Zeta became the latest entrant to the unicorn club after raising $250 million in its Series C round from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Also, OFB Tech, which runs the Of Business business-to-business marketplace, was in advanced talks to raise $150 million from SoftBank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU