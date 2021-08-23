CCI imposes Rs 200 cr penalty on Maruti over dealer discount policy: Report

-
India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India on Monday imposed penalty of Rs 200 crore on carmaker Maruti Suzuki over its dealer discount policy, Reuters reported.
CCI has asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.
In June, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for its entire lineup to come into effect in the third quarter of 2021 (July-September).
The carmaker has quoted the increase in various input costs over the past year, as the reason for the price hike. This is Maruti’s third price hike experienced in 2021, following the hikes in January where it was increased by upto Rs 34,000, and by one to six percent in April.
