CCI okays equity and CCD allotment of five highway SPVs by Indinfravit

-
ALSO READ
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
EPFO calls for increasing retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds
Universal Pension Scheme: New EPFO scheme may cover unorganised workers
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth to tackle Big Tech
Don't change your pension fund manager unless investment lags others
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the allotment of equity and compulsorily convertible debentures of five special purpose vehicles (SPVs) by Indinfravit, which is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) with a portfolio of 13 toll roads across several states.
The five SPVs are engaged in operating and maintaining highways in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, CCI said.
The competition regulator also approved allotment of Indinfravit's units to CPP Investments Private Holdings (4) Inc (CPHI-4), through which part of the acquisition of the SPVs will be funded. CPHI-4 is a Canadian corporation and an investment holding company which invests in a diversified portfolio of assets.
CPP Investments, a Canadian Pension Fund, is a unitholder in the National Highways Authority of India's InvIT. The trust has so far raised Rs 7,200 crore of capital through two tranches.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU