Anti-trust watchdog raided the offices of three top beer on Thursday as part of an investigation of allegations, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Search and seizure operations were conducted at dawn by the (CCI) at the offices of India’s United Breweries, Denmark’s and the world's largest brewer (AB InBev) in at least two cities, said the three people, including one government source and an industry source.

The regulator has been conducting an anti-trust investigation of the three for the past year, said a fourth source with direct knowledge of the inquiries.

The CCI was tipped off by one of the three after it filed a leniency application with the regulator, revealing details of the alleged price fixing, he added. The regulator’s leniency programme is a type of whistleblower protection offered to cartel members.

The government source said that the raids found email exchanges showing that the companies were fixing prices. “That is smoking gun evidence,” the source said. All four sources declined to be named because they have not been authorised to discuss the matter with the media. Asked about the raids, a spokesman for AB InBev in India said: “It would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time.”

The spokesman added: “We take antitrust compliance very seriously. Integrity and ethics are part of our core values, embodied in our company culture. Our makes clear that our employees must understand and comply with all applicable competition laws.”Carlsberg, and CCI did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Well-known brands

is known for its brand while AB InBev's beer brands include Budweiser, Corona and sells beer under its own-name brand among others and also owns Tuborg. The rules are different in various parts of India, but the country's state governments generally decide the price of beer by adding excise duties, taxes and retail profit on the minimum ex-brewery price declared by the companies.

Two of the sources said the three companies are likely to have manipulated the ex-brewery price. Under India's Competition Act, the formation of a cartel is a “pernicious" offence and the CCI has the power to impose fines up to three times the profit made in each year concerned or 10 per cent of annual revenue, whichever is higher.