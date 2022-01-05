CCI to complete its investigation into Google Play Store probe in 60 days

-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the Karnataka High Court that it will take 60 days to complete the ongoing investigation against Google.
At the hearing today, Additional Solicitor General Venkataraman, appearing on behalf of the competition watchdog, made the submission that its investigation arm Director General (DG) has given an assurance that they will complete the ongoing investigation against Google within 60 days.
Google had filed a writ in Karnataka HC on December 27 seeking more time to respond to the queries from Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding the investigation on the use of Google’s Play Store payment system for in-app purchases and paid apps.
Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director, ADIF said “Google’s consistent attempts throughout have been to implement their mandatory PlayStore billing policy and to also delay or evade any antitrust indictment. By conveying to the Court that the CCI is expected to complete their investigation in 60 days, the antitrust regulator has essentially checkmated Google’s attempt to delay the overall antitrust investigation process by exploiting legal challenges.”
According to media reports, Google’s counsel Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium said the company has cooperated with the CCI and will continue to do so.
Google in December had stated that it is extending timelines for developers to integrate with the Play store's billing system to 31 October 2022, from the 31 March 2022 deadline earlier.
CCI in 2020 had directed a probe into Play Stores payment system. As part of the probe CCI had asked Google to respond to its queries by November 19, 2021. The US internet giant had then asked for eight weeks’ time to respond.
Indian start-ups and unicorns have been claiming since then that Google abuses its monopoly, enforcing the billing system, and takes a 30 per cent commission on the transactions. All apps distributed on the Google Play Store, that offer in-app purchases of digital goods, need to use Google Play’s billing system.
