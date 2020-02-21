Cement companies rush to eastern India to seize upon demand uptick

A faster demand uptick – particularly in the home builder and infrastructure segments – has made cement companies line up extensive greenfield and brownfield projects in eastern India. In the recent past, demand remained muted in north, central and western India at 3-5 per cent and volume growth declined by around five per cent in south India.

However, demand in the eastern part of the country went up by nearly 10 per cent, leading to healthier prices. According to Sandip Ghose, chief operating officer at Birla Corporation, the east presents a good opportunity for ...