Cement prices may fall after excise duty cut on fuel, helping infra sector

The government’s cut in excise duty on fuel will help the cement industry save on transport and freight costs, companies and analysts have told Business Standard. The savings will help companies pass to cut prices for cement users, like construction and infrastructure industries. "We will most likely take a price cut of Rs 5 per bag because of the excise duty reduction on diesel.

Transporters will gain from this move and those benefits will be most likely passed to us. We will, of course, pass those benefits to the consumer," said H M Bangur, managing director of Shree ...