Central Bank posts Q3 PBT at Rs 447.11 crore; stock closes 3.73% lower

Public sector lender posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 447.11 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (Q3FY20).

The company had posted loss before tax of Rs 1,096.6 crore in third quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

Bank reported divergence in non performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 2,565 crore for financial year ended March 2019, after Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) completed annual financial Inspection for Fy19. Bank expects to exist Prompt Corrective Action ( PCA) regime by end of March 2020.

Bank stock closed 3.73 per cent lower at Rs 19.35 per share on BSE.

Public sector lender reported net profit of Rs 155.3 crore in the reporting quarter, as against loss of Rs 718.2 crore in Q3FY19.

The net interest income of the lender rose to 2,033 crore in Q3FY20 compared to 1,816 crore in Q3FY19. The net interest margin improved to 2.92 per cent in Q3FY20 compared to 2.74 per cent in Q3FY19.

The non interest income rose 129.6 per cent to Rs 1,249 crore in Q3Fy20 from Re 544 crore in Q3Fy19.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank saw an improvement at 19.99 per cent, compared to 20.64 per cent during Q3FY19. The net NPAs were at 9.26 per cent in December 2019, down from 10.32 per cent a year ago.

The provision coverage ratio on NPAs, including cumulative technical write-offs, was 73.73 per cent, compared to 69.52 per cent at December 31, 2018, the bank said in analysts presentation.

The advances of bank, which is under PCA, shrunk by 2.79 per cent at Rs 1,66,411 crore in December 2019. The retail loan portfolio of the bank registered 10.18 per cent growth while the corporate book shrunk by a 8.25 per cent.

Deposits rose to Rs 3, 08, 434 crore in December 2019 from Rs 2,95,419 crore in December 2018. The share of current and savings account (CASA) stood at 45.49 per cent at end of December 2019, up from 44.64 per cent year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio was at 12.83 per cent with tier I of 10.64 per cent at the end of December 31, 2019.