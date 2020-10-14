Centre mandates all ministries, public depts to use BSNL, MTNL services

-
-
The Centre has mandated all ministries, public departments and public sector units to use telecom services of state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL).
“The government of India has, inter-alia, approved the mandatory utilisation of capacities of BSNL and MTNL by all ministries/departments of government of India, CPSEs, central autonomous bodies,” a memorandum issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.
The memorandum dated October 12, was issued to all secretaries and departments under the central government following consultation with the finance ministry.
The Department of Expenditure’s note accompanying the memorandum mentioned that the decision to mandate the use of BSNL and MTNL telecom service was taken by the Cabinet.
