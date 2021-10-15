Centre notifies rules to settle Vodafone retrospective tax case

-
ALSO READ
New terms for settling retrospective tax cases may be unwieldy: Experts
Retrospective tax policy burial does not come as a surprise
Govt buries retrospective tax, introduces Bill to amend Income Tax Act
Govt's retro tax settlement with Cairn Energy may hinge on Vedanta case
I-T dept must not operate in isolation: CBDT chairman J B Mohapatra
-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified a separate rule to settle the long-drawn retrospective tax dispute with Vodafone Plc.
According to it, the British telecom giant is required to give a declaration to the Income-Tax (I-T) Department, withdrawing all legal proceedings against the Central government over the levy of retrospective taxes, besides the indemnity it has to give against any claims and commit not to seek any damages.
The new rule is in line with the basic structure notified on October 1 for settling retrospective taxation cases that arose due to the controversial 2012 amendment to the I-T Act.
The rule will facilitate the resolution of the Vodafone case, which is different from the cases of Cairn and others.
The reason is that the telecom major had faced validation of tax demand under Section 119, introduced in the Finance Act 2012, while in the cases of Cairn and others the tax demands were issued after the 2012 amendment under Section 9 relating to indirect transfers of Indian assets.
Considering the technicalities, new rules need to be made for Vodafone.
While the two conditions are related to a structure for dealing with possible litigation in future, the final condition is with respect to public declaration.
The CBDT on Wednesday notified the “Relaxation of Validation (Section 119 of the Finance Act, 2012) Rules, 2021”, prescribing the forms and conditions for the declaration to be filed by the company for settling its case.
Rakesh Nangia, chairman, Nangia Andersen India, said: “The relaxation given by the government is a welcome provision. It will save foreign companies unnecessary litigation in future.”
In the case of Vodafone, the tax department raised a tax demand of Rs 11,218 crore over its Hutch-Essar deal in the Cayman Islands. It was different as taxes were raised by validating an October 2010 order of the I-T department.
The Supreme Court had in January 2012 quashed the tax demand but the same was sought to be revalidated through Section 119 in the Finance Act, 2012.
A penalty of Rs 7,900 crore was also sought from Vodafone.
The new rule gives Vodafone 45 days to approach the government for a settlement.
Vodafone had challenged the tax demand at an international arbitration tribunal. Supporting the Vodafone argument, the tribunal passed an order against India and directed it to reimburse Vodafone.
The government had challenged the arbitration award before a Singapore court.
In the Cairn case, the government needs to return Rs 7,900 crore of taxes it has collected.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU