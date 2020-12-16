Centre steps into Wistron case, asks Karnataka to swiftly complete probe

-
-
Taking note of the Wistron factory violence in Karnataka, the Centre has asked the state government to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest.
“The secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade spoke with senior officers of the Karnataka government, advising them to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest, identify the culprits, look into the wages and labour related matters there, and also ensure that the investor sentiment is not affected due to such one-off incident,” said DPIIT in a statement.
Violence had broken out at Taiwanese technology giant Wistron’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru on Saturday, with thousands of people including employees ransacking the plant on alleged non-payment and deduction of wages. The company has notified the Taiwan Stock Exchange that the total losses were around Rs 50 crore.
Apple on Monday said it had begun a probe into the matter and has dispatched team members and auditors to the facility for the same.
