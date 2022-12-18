Device labels will no longer be seen in tweets, confirms Elon Musk

Ever since tech billionaire took over the reigns at Twitter, he has spearheaded several changes at the microblogging site. Some of these changes have been welcomed, some not. But all his decisions as the new CEO have attracted scrutiny.

decided to charge $8 per month from verified accounts then delayed the launch. It then launched a massive campaign to remove bots. Later, Musk championed the cause of free speech, saying the company will reinstate accounts that were previously banned for various reasons including alleged online hate propagation. All these decisions generated quite a stir among users.

Now, it appears that has removed the device label from tweets. A device label shows from which device a tweet has been tweeted. For example, if a tweet is shared from an Android device then it will show “Tweeted from Android" and for iPhones, it shows “Tweeted from iPhone".



Twitter had claimed that these markers help users “better understand how a Tweet was posted."

A Twitter user with the handle called ‘Pubity’ said in a post, “Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)."

Musk later retweeted the tweet, giving it further credence. “Hallelujah!!” he wrote.

After effectively taking over Twitter in October, Musk had said he wishes to remove the device label from tweets.

"And we'll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space and computing) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that," he had said.