CES 2019: Kohler introduces a tech-packed bathroom collection with Alexa

Intelligent gadgets are coming to hospitals, living rooms and cars but some would have seen them coming to our toilets. At Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019, the annual mecca of the global tech community, American brand unveiled a smart toilet seat with built-in speakers, ambient lighting and voice assistant.

Besides warming your buttocks to a temperature of your liking, Kohler’s Numi 2.0 "intelligent toilet" lets you configure the lighting as per mood, drop a question or two at the voice assistant (as all important ideas come in the toilet, don’t they?) or make play a song. Maybe something to do with rains?

The tech-enabled toilet complements Kohler’s line of bathroom fitting like a smart mirror, smart tub and smart shower, revealed at CES last year. All of these can now be connected and controlled through voice commands in your toilet seat.





Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection with Konnect (Photo: Business Wire)

“Connected technology is driving innovation in the smart home category, but connectivity alone isn’t enough. We believe in leading with design and seamlessly incorporating the right technologies so that our customers can personalize their bathroom experiences to be just right for them,” said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co, in a press note.

Let’s hope the $7,000 price tag on the toilet seat (and $,9000 on the black) doesn’t take the fun out of pooping.