CESC's net profit rises 7.44% to Rs Rs 231 cr in Q1, revenue up 8%

McLeod Russel seeks shareholders' nod on chairman's pay, recovery waiver
Business Standard

BS Reporter  |  Kolkata 

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company CESC Ltd posted a 7.44 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at Rs 231 crore backed by an 8.11 per cent increase in its revenue from operations at Rs 3227 crore. While the net profit stood at Rs 215 crore, the revenue came in at Rs Rs 2,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 20:11 IST

