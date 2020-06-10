JUST IN
Challenge for us is supply chain rather than demand: Maruti's R C Bhargava

Bhargava said Maruti was only an assembler of cars and depended on each of the 370-380 vendors and tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers to provide components

Maruti Suzuki | R C Bhargava | Lockdown

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, expects demand for its passenger cars to outstrip supply in the months of June and July as it faces challenges in ramping up production amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will not be able to assemble more than 30-40 per cent of what is normal production in June.

So we will have no problem in selling what we make,” R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, told Business Standard. ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Maruti Suzuki production fell by 98% in May to 3,714 units Bhargava said Maruti was only an assembler of ...

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 01:58 IST

