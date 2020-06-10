Challenge for us is supply chain rather than demand: Maruti's R C Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, expects demand for its passenger cars to outstrip supply in the months of June and July as it faces challenges in ramping up production amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will not be able to assemble more than 30-40 per cent of what is normal production in June.

So we will have no problem in selling what we make,” R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, told Business Standard. ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Maruti Suzuki production fell by 98% in May to 3,714 units Bhargava said Maruti was only an assembler of ...