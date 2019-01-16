'Challenge is to increase female participation in a corporate set-up'

Page Industries is the only one among the top 100 BSE-listed companies that has a workforce comprising 40 per cent women. Of 18,801 employees at the garment franchise, 14,646 were women, according to pay roll for 2017-18 (FY18). This is higher than in technology giant Infosys, where 36.12 per cent of the workforce, or 73,717, are women.

A Business Standard analysis of the top 100 companies between FY17 and FY18 shows, of the 281,116 permanent employees, 63,679 were women. At Tata Coffee, women comprise 50 per cent of the plantation workforce. At the corporate level, however, ...