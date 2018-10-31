Challenging demand outlook may derail Tata Motor's JLR turnaround plan

Demand issues in China continue to weigh on Tata Motors forcing the company to cut costs, curtail capital expenditure and improve its cash flow at its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

The company, which reported a consolidated loss of Rs 10 billion in the September quarter, seeks to improve its performance in the second half largely on the back of a turnaround plan for JLR with gains pegged at 2.5 billion pounds over the next 18 months. While a large part of it will come cut in capex (1 billion pounds), the street will focus on whether the company can improve volumes in the second ...