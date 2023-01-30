JUST IN
Upgrade to 5G mobile phones to drive growth, aim 60% biz jump in 2023: POCO
Manu Jain quits Xiaomi as Chinese firm battles legal challenges in India
India's Inox Leisure reports quarterly profit as hits bring back moviegoers
Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals by March
Sunlit Power partners with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EVs to industries
Punjab National Bank has Rs 7,000 crore exposure to Adani Group: MD
Long-haul carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel
Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr
M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey recommended for post of MDs at LIC
Adani Enterprises FPO garners 3% on Day-2; IHC throws Rs 3,200-cr lifeline
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
India's Inox Leisure reports quarterly profit as hits bring back moviegoers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi as Chinese firm battles legal challenges in India

Device maker accused of violating Foreign Exchange Management Act

Topics
Manu Jain | Xiaomi

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Manu Jain

Manu Jain, global vice president of smartphone maker Xiaomi, has resigned after a nine-year stint at the Chinese company.

“After nine years, I am moving on from Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success,” Jain said in a statement on social media.

Jain said he would be “taking some time off” for the next few months. “I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever-growing start-up community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge.”

Jain resigned amid a legal tussle between Xiaomi and the Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime-fighting agency, over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation by the firm.

Jain, who co-founded e-commerce platform Jabong in 2013, was Xiaomi India’s managing director from 2014 to 2017. After that, he was appointed the company’s president for the Indian subcontinent and later the global vice president.

“The first few years were full of ups and downs. We started as a one-person start-up, working from a small little office. We were the smallest amongst the hundreds of smartphone brands, that too with limited resources and no prior relevant industry experience. But due to the efforts of a fantastic team, we were able to build one of the most loved brands in the country,” Jain said.

Xiaomi's expansion generated more than 50,000 jobs in India, he claimed.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manu Jain

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.