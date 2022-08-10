JUST IN
Changing customer behaviour helps establish new age e-commerce models
EnKash: Powering India's SMEs and start-ups with a suite of corporate cards
Wealth management platform Dezerv raises $21mn in series A led by Accel
Fintech start-up Credit Fair raises $10 million in debt and equity
Exponent Energy partners Altigreen to bring rapid charging for electric-CVs
B2B SaaS start-up WebEngage raises $20 mn in Series B funding round
PriceLabs raises $30 mn from Summit Partners, plans to accelerate hiring
Family offices bet bigger on start-ups, opt for direct investments
Mergers & acquisitions on rise as startups diversify into newer spaces
Women kirana partners lead deliveries for Flipkart in India's remote areas
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
SaaS company CleverTap Raises $105 mn in funding round led by CDPQ
Business Standard

Changing customer behaviour helps establish new age e-commerce models

New e-commerce players have set a hawk-eye focus on the latest dynamic trends to ensure success for years to come

Topics
e-commerce market | e-commerce growth | Online grocery

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

e-commerce, digital, online, amazon, flipkart, festive sales, consumer, mobile, smartphone, apps, software, tech, wholesale, retailers, digital,

Recurring exponential growth has helped the e-commerce industry transform the Indian digital ecosystem. There seems to be a tectonic shift, point experts. They highlight that changes in consumer behaviour are leading to new e-commerce models, which are further disrupting the space.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on e-commerce market

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 19:11 IST

`
.