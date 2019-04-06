Chegg eyes India for next level growth, aims to cash in on edtech boom

-
Santa Clara-based education technology (edtech) major Chegg is eyeing India for its next level of growth.
The company is studying the market, including other edtech firms, to gauge the feasibility of starting operations in the country.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it is a major player in the connected learning or online education space.
It has a subscription-based model for college students, offering study help, writing and learning tools, tutoring and text book rental.
Currently, India is one of the biggest markets for Chegg for talent and content acquisition, and is employing more than 500 people for the same. In addition to its full-time employees, they also have a network of 80,000 qualified experts and students.
“For us, Chegg India is the hub of content and talent. Also, a chunk of our back end engineering teams that power our technology platform are based out of India. It remains one of the most attractive markets beyond the US, and we will continue to evaluate options,” said Nathan Schultz, president of learning services at Chegg.
The company said that it has over 3.1 million paid subscribers in the US, an increase of 38 per cent year-on-year.
