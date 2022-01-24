Chennai-based Data Patterns wins Rs 27 cr DRDO order for e-warfare units

-
Chennai-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns (India) has received a development order for Rs 27 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the next generation wideband RF front end units for Electronic Warfare (EW) receivers.
The order is for a new programme that will allow next-generation wideband EW receivers to be configured for naval, land and aerial platforms. The wideband RF front ends allow faster scanning of enemy emitters to enable better electronic intelligence with enhanced detection and avoidance. The specifications not only allow faster scan rate but also better dynamic range providing better detection.
“We are happy to receive yet another prestigious order from DRDO. This contract enhances the continuing leadership of Data Patterns in the homegrown EW segment with EW products comparable to international specifications. It also gives us another opportunity to showcase our indigenous capability in cutting edge defence technologies,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Managing Director, Data Patterns (India).
Data Patterns has developed a wide range EW receivers and Direction Finders including wideband Radar Warning Receivers, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Systems and Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Systems for air, land and sea platforms with DRDO.
Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and Isro.
