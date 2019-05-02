Chhabria Vs Chhabria: A battle between cousins for ownership

In the ongoing battle for ownership of Finolex Group's shares through its holding company, Orbit Electricals, promoter Prakash Chhabria is looking to remove his first cousin Deepak Chhabria who runs Finolex Cables, at the firm's next board meeting, that's expected to be scheduled within the next three months, sources say.

Specifically, Prakash Chhabria, managing director of Finolex Industries, as well as the majority shareholder at Orbit Electric, the holding company of both the above companies and the entire group is moving to dismiss Deepak Chhabria, on the basis of him ...