JUST IN

Meta crosses $1 billion annual revenue run rate for Reels ads: Zuckerberg
Ikea India increases prices of some products as inflation bites
Tata Steel signs MoU with start-up for drone-based mining solutions
Hindustan Aeronautics signs $100-mn deal with Honeywell for trainer engines
MapMyIndia launches 360 degree panaromic street view 'Mappls RealView'
'Cadbury Gems' versus 'James Bond': Delhi HC rules in favour of Cadbury
Union Cabinet approves BSNL revival plan worth Rs 1.64 trillion
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate only half of its flights for 8 weeks
Isro earns $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches
Ford India sets Aug 10 deadline for employees to conclude severance talks
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Facebook owner Meta reports first ever revenue decline, income falls by 36%

Business Standard

Child, maternity products marketplace Nestery raises Rs 6 cr in funding

Start-up will use the funds to expand team, improve technology and generate original content

Topics
Startup | Maternity care | Technology

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 
The Nestery
The Nestery

The Nestery, an online marketplace for children’s and maternity products, said on Thursday it has raised more than Rs 6 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Nestery said it will use the funds to expand its team, improve technology and generate original content. The company, which helps parents shop products for children, earlier won a Sequoia Spark Fellowship Grant of $100,000.

“A new parent today is spoilt for choice, but doesn’t know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. So, they rely on hours of research or consulting other parents about what to buy, and when to buy. We want to use our contextual catalog to help parents discover the right products at the right time on their parenting journey," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Nestery.

“The guidance at the initial stage on what to purchase, when is the right time to introduce the child to a product and why one should be exposed to a particular product provides an edge to anxious parents who are entering uncharted territory. This can also help parents save a lot of money,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures.

IPV also announced the launch of a $50 million alternative investment fund (AIF) called Physis Capital for Series A and B growth-stage start-ups.
Read our full coverage on Startup

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 12:12 IST

`
.