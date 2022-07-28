Child, maternity products marketplace Nestery raises Rs 6 cr in funding

The Nestery, an online marketplace for children’s and maternity products, said on Thursday it has raised more than Rs 6 crore in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).



Nestery said it will use the funds to expand its team, improve and generate original content. The company, which helps parents shop products for children, earlier won a Sequoia Spark Fellowship Grant of $100,000.



“A new parent today is spoilt for choice, but doesn’t know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. So, they rely on hours of research or consulting other parents about what to buy, and when to buy. We want to use our contextual catalog to help parents discover the right products at the right time on their parenting journey," said Vaishnavi Rangarajan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Nestery.



“The guidance at the initial stage on what to purchase, when is the right time to introduce the child to a product and why one should be exposed to a particular product provides an edge to anxious parents who are entering uncharted territory. This can also help parents save a lot of money,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures.



IPV also announced the launch of a $50 million alternative investment fund (AIF) called Physis Capital for Series A and B growth-stage start-ups.