China ban positive for thermal players, but solar power to turn costlier

Many industry and market experts see the Sino-India standoff as an opportunity for domestic power equipment and capital goods players. The curtailing of imports and lowering dependence on China can prop up prospects of companies producing power equipment in India.

The stocks of ABB, Siemens, Larsen & Toubro, and Thermax, thus, have seen smart gains of up to 25 per cent from June lows. Experts though share a word of caution. While opportunities do open up for players with capabilities to compete against Chinese companies in the domestic and international arena, when it comes to ...