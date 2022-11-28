JUST IN
Why is the Tata group thirsting for Bisleri?
Amazon is making series on FTX with Marvel movies famed Russo brothers
We're hiring, says Elon Musk; Twitter 2.0 to have payments feature
Moderate the pace of its monetary tightening: India Inc to RBI
Google, Microsoft announce new pacts to use renewable energy in data centre
Akums chalks out expansion plan as it eyes Rs 10,000 cr turnover by 2028
Battle for Reliance Nippon Life Insurance: Nippon top brass to visit India
Ola, Uber drivers fret over 5% convenience fee on each autorickshaw ride
Hyperpure: Zomato's B2B ace in the hole on the road to profitability
Godrej Properties to launch Rs 8,000 cr housing project in Delhi by March
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Changing flight path: Air India now flying more on metro-to-metro routes
Adani Enterprises outlier as equity raising by India Inc declines
Business Standard

China-Plus-One strategy: Indian API firms start to reap benefits

Rising Chinese labour costs, geopolitics, pandemic-stricken uncertainties have forced global players to derisk

Topics
China | Pharmaceutical companies | Pharmaceutical

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Medicines, Pharma
The global API market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2 per cent

The pandemic-stricken supply disruptions and the extant geopolitical tensions have benefited Indian active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) players the most, claims the industry. As multinationals (MNCs) pursue a China Plus One strategy to derisk dependency on the world’s second-biggest economy, Indian players are steadily emerging a clear favourite.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.