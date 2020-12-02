China's Ant considers Paytm stake sale amid tensions with India: Report

Chinese fintech giant is considering selling its 30 per cent stake in Indian digital payment processor amid tensions between the two Asian neighbours and a toughening competitive landscape, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Financial details of the possible transaction have not been firmed up and Ant, the Alibaba-backed payments-to-consumer credit behemoth, has not launched a formal sale process yet, four people told Reuters.

Paytm, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp among others, was valued at about $16 billion during its latest private fundraising round a year ago. At that valuation, Ant’s stake in the Indian firm is worth about $4.8 billion.

Both Ant and said that the information was incorrect. A spokesman said “there has been no discussion with any of our major shareholders ever, nor any plans, about selling their stake.”

Ant's possible exit from Paytm would mark another reversal for the Chinese company hot on the heels of the dramatic suspension of its $37 billion stock listing last month, which would have been the world's largest.