China, US, India, Japan dominate solar market: Mercom global listing

Adani tops global league table in installed capacity

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

An aerial view of the solar power plant in Rewa (Photo: PTI)
In 2019, China emerged as the largest solar market, with abo­­ut 30 Gw (26 per cent of world capacity) installed, followed by the US (11%) and India (9%). Japan was fourth on the list.

The top five mar­kets collecti­vely accounted for 57% of the solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity instal­led in 2019


First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 00:59 IST

