China, US, India, Japan dominate solar market: Mercom global listing

-
ALSO READ
Solar funding sees a 25% drop but oil and gas firms among top acquirers
From thermal to solar units, China dominates India's power sector
Adani wins world's largest solar project order; to invest Rs 45,000 cr
Solar power counts the price for bidding cheap in race for projects
UK-based private investor Actis acquires 400 MW solar projects from Acme
-
In 2019, China emerged as the largest solar market, with about 30 Gw (26 per cent of world capacity) installed, followed by the US (11%) and India (9%). Japan was fourth on the list.
The top five markets collectively accounted for 57% of the solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity installed in 2019
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU