Chinese influx poses threat to Indian auto makers; 20% market could be lost

At the upcoming annual auto expo in New Delhi, more than a third of the exhibition space is booked by Chinese auto makers such as the largest maker of utility vehicles Great Wall Motors, FAW-owned Haima Automobile, and state owned SAIC which has seen its SUV, the MG-branded Hector, notch up record early sales. ' The physical space occupied by them is a clear demonstration of the inroads that Chinese players are making into the India auto scene.

Chinese OEMS recently bought General Motors’ plant in Gujarat. Byd, a top-ranked Chinese firm that makes trucks using LNG (cheaper ...